Macy Fire burns nearly 1,200 acres near Los Angeles-Kern County line

Firefighters battled a nearly 1,200-acre brush fire burning in a remote area near the Los Angeles-Kern County line that temporarily forced evacuation orders and warnings for people living nearby.

The blaze, dubbed the Macy Fire, was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Friday near Highway 138 and 120th Street West in the unincorporated community of Fairmont, near Lancaster, according to Cal Fire. It quickly grew to engulf about 600 acres of brush within an hour of ignition.

As they battled the flames, firefighters issued evacuation orders and warnings for homes nearby. However, all orders have since been lifted.

Crews said that forward progress of the fire was stopped by 7:10 p.m. Friday. At the latest, the blaze has burned about 1,194 acres and is 71% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Los Angeles County and Kern County fire departments are in unified command as they work to continue mitigating the fire.