LA animal rescue group desperately seeking permanent home for dog whose owners were detained during immigration raid

A Los Angeles animal rescue group is desperately trying to find a permanent home for a 6-year-old dog whose owners were swept up during an immigration raid.

Macey, a shepherd-husky mix, was left behind when her family was detained during a raid in Palmdale in 2025. Since then, she's bounced between multiple homes and shelters in search of a new family.

"She was in much better condition than most of the animals we see in the shelter," said Victoria Begler, the founder and director of GSL Rescue. "Her previous family had gotten her spayed already. She clearly had been very loved and cared for."

Begler said that Macey was saved from the shelter the day that she was set to be euthanized 10 months ago. They were hopeful that would be her forever home, but the family brought her back to the shelter. Another family also took Macey in as a trial adoption recently, but also brought her back.

"Macey cannot go back into a shelter, because she was on a euthanasia list, meaning if she's returned to the shelter, she will be euthanized," she said. "Because she's been returned to our rescue, we need an adopter or foster ASAP, or we will need to put her into a boarding facility."

Begler said it's likely because of the sudden separation from her original family that she's having a hard time fitting in with another.

"Macey is a very loyal dog. She bonds to people instantly. She wants to be your best friend for life as soon as you meet her," Begler said. "If someone is willing to give Macey that same loyalty, I think she could be somebody's soul dog."