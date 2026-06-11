Lynwood's Plaza Mexico businesses boom as World Cup watch party draws crowds

Soccer fever is energizing both fans and businesses, and thousands flocked to Plaza Mexico in Lynwood for the Mexico v. South Africa World Cup watch party on Thursday.

It's estimated that about 2,000 people were in the plaza for the match, eating, drinking, and shopping. There are over 300 businesses and vendors, and many of the small business owners say the excitement surrounding the tournament is translating into much-needed customers.

For longtime business owner Maria Lopez and her daughter Marie, they stocked their candy store with Mexican candies, snacks, party supplies and even piñatas in the shape of the World Cup trophy.

"It brings people to our store to the plaza. It was pretty slow with the raids, immigration raids, very slow," Lopez said, noting business has immediately picked up.

"I'm very excited. It brings more people, new clients, and advertisement for outside people to know Plaza Mexico better."

Soccer fans at Plaza Mexico for the World Cup watch party. CBS LA

Inside the two-story El Mercado, there are 135 small businesses, like BW Sports & Hobbies. Employee Stacy Martinez says demand has been so strong that they sold out of Mexico jerseys almost immediately.

"It brings a lot of people to the city and to the businesses, and especially when the business has been slow for certain reasons happening," Martinez said.

And with SoFi Stadium in Inglewood hosting World Cup matches just 13 miles away, business owners are hoping the economic boost lasts long after the final whistle.

The next watch party at the Plaza Mexico is on June 24, for the Mexico v. Croatia match.