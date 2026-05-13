LA County detectives search for suspect who robbed Lynwood woman of necklace outside her home
Detectives are seeking help from the public in identifying and locating a robbery suspect who allegedly robbed a woman outside of her Lynwood home in April.
It happened on Monday, April 27 at around 5:15 p.m., when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies said they were called to the 4000 block of Agnes Avenue for reports of a robbery.
"The suspect approached the victim in her front yard, pushed her, and forcefully removed her gold necklace," a news release from LASD said. "The suspect fled northbound on Muriel Drive."
Deputies say that the suspect, who they believe is between 16 and 18 years old, stands around 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 160 pounds, was possibly driving a Buick Encore.
No further information was provided as the investigation and suspect search continue.
Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Century Sheriff's Station Detective Bureau at 323-568-4927.