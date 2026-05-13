LA County detectives search for suspect who robbed Lynwood woman of necklace outside her home

Detectives are seeking help from the public in identifying and locating a robbery suspect who allegedly robbed a woman outside of her Lynwood home in April.

It happened on Monday, April 27 at around 5:15 p.m., when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies said they were called to the 4000 block of Agnes Avenue for reports of a robbery.

"The suspect approached the victim in her front yard, pushed her, and forcefully removed her gold necklace," a news release from LASD said. "The suspect fled northbound on Muriel Drive."

A photo of the alleged robbery suspect and the vehicle connected to the April 2026 incident in Lynwood. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Deputies say that the suspect, who they believe is between 16 and 18 years old, stands around 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 160 pounds, was possibly driving a Buick Encore.

No further information was provided as the investigation and suspect search continue.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Century Sheriff's Station Detective Bureau at 323-568-4927.