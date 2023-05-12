Lyft driver arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault of 15-year-old Santa Ana girl

A Lyft driver has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Santa Ana last month.

Fredi Rojas. Santa Ana Police Department

Fredi Rojas, 30-year-old Orange resident, is being held on $1 million bail after he was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual assault, according to Santa Ana Police Department.

The allegations stem from an incident that occurred back on April 13, when the victim reportedly saw "Rojas driving by slowly and flagged him down to ask for a phone charger," said a statement from police.

After stopping the vehicle and offering to help, "Rojas forced her into his vehicle and drove her to a nearby parking lot, where he sexually assaulted her in the vehicle."

Police noted that after the assault, Rojas drove the girl to a different location and dropped her off before driving away.

At the time of the incident, Rojas is believed to have been driving a white Nissan Rogue, which he was renting.

In response to the incident, Lyft released a statement, which read:

"The allegations against this driver are reprehensible, and our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the behavior described. We've immediately removed the driver's access to the Lyft platform and have reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance with their investigation."

As they put together a case, investigators ask anyone with additional information or who believes they may also be a victim to contact them at (714) 245-8363.