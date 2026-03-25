Luka Doncic scores 43 as Lakers beat Pacers 137-130

Luka Doncic scored 43 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 137-130 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

With Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark snapping pictures on the sideline as a credentialed photographer, Doncic sank 15 of 30 shots and hit 9 of 10 free throws. Austin Reaves scored 25 points, LeBron James scored 23 and Jaxson Hayes had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles.

The Lakers have won 10 of 11, with Doncic scoring at least 30 points in each. Los Angeles, which sits third in the Western Conference, lost Monday night at Detroit, ending a nine-game winning streak.

Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and Jay Huff had 18 for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell came off the bench to score 17 and Andrew Nembhard had a career-high 19 assists along with 14 points.

The Lakers scored first 10 points and never trailed, building a 29-point lead in the third quarter. The Pacers cut the deficit to 131-124 with 45 seconds left. James responded with two free throws for LA.

Jarace Walker's 3-pointer trimmed the lead to 133-127 with 28 seconds left, but the Pacers got no closer.

The Lakers played without Deandre Ayton (back spasms). Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness) and Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion) each missed their second consecutive game.

Smart still managed to make the box score as he was called for a technical foul on the bench in the second quarter.

Tyrese Haliburton returned to the Pacers' bench for the first time in a month since being diagnosed with shingles. Haliburton is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the Pacers' Game 7 loss to Oklahoma City in last year's NBA Finals.

Up next

Lakers: Host Brooklyn on Friday night.

Pacers: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.