Luka Doncic had 28 points and eight assists, Jake LaRavia added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged a surprising home loss to the Jazz five days earlier with a 109-94 victory over Utah on Monday night.

Matisse Thybulle scored 14 points for the Lakers, who have won 11 of 12 overall despite that 109-97 loss to the Jazz last Wednesday, ending a nine-game winning streak. Los Angeles struggled again in the rematch before breaking open a close game with a 17-5 run to start the fourth quarter.

Kyle Filipowski had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz, who have lost three straight since beating both Los Angeles teams in back-to-back games last week. Utah is 3-16 this season, with more wins in Southern California than in Salt Lake City.

After an impressive 12-2 start to the season while Doncic scored at least 40 points in seven games, the Lakers have stumbled through four home games over the past seven days, laboring each night against unheralded Charlotte, Utah and Sacramento — yet LA still managed to go 3-1.

Not coincidentally, second-leading scorer Austin Reaves has missed five straight games with a heel bruise.

Ace Bailey scored 18 points and rookie Darryn Peterson had 13 for Utah. Keyonte George managed only 14 points after scoring 30 last week against the Lakers.

Doncic scored 14 points in the first quarter, but picked up his fourth foul during his scoreless second quarter. Los Angeles led by 16 points in the first half, but Utah made a 15-3 run out of halftime to take a lead.

Prospective new Lakers owners Josh Kushner and Bob Iger watched the game with team governor Jeanie Buss.

Up next

Jazz: Host Denver on Friday.

Lakers: At San Antonio on Friday.