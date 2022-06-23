Loved ones hold vigil for 64-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run collision

Friends and family came to the Stater Brothers parking lot in Costa Mesa to mourn the death of a 64-year-old woman and to plead for the public's help in finding her killer.

"How cold-hearted do you have to be to leave another human being laying in the road like a dog?" said Patricia Batchelor, the victim's niece.

A week ago, Batchelor's aunt, Linda Lefler, had just left work and was on her way to a bus stop when she was struck by a passing SUV. The driver of the vehicle drove away and left Lefler laying on the street. She later died at the scene.

While the Costa Mesa Police Department, have no suspect information available at this time, they released a description of the suspect's vehicle.

"It's a compact SUV, Toyota, light-colored," said Costa Mesa PD spokesperson Roxi Fyad. "Anyone that's seen that vehicle, some minor damage to the front or any type of damage to the front windshield — we're looking for that information."