Louisville fugitives arrested after lengthy standoff with police in Long Beach

Fugitives on the run for nearly 2 years arrested after lengthy standoff in Long Beach

Fugitives on the run for nearly 2 years arrested after lengthy standoff in Long Beach

Fugitives on the run for nearly 2 years arrested after lengthy standoff in Long Beach

Police on Tuesday arrested a pair of fugitives who have been on the run from Louisville, Kentucky for nearly two years after an hours-long standoff in Long Beach.

Chicory Summers. United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

They have been eluding authorities for alleged drug and firearms offenses, according to a statement from the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Jerlen Lewayne Horton, 28 and Chicory Tryvest Summers, 28, were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a two-hour standoff at a luxury apartment building in the 700 block fo Ocean Avenue.

They had apparently subleased the apartment under false identities, the ATF said. They are said to have escaped arrest in Kentucky in November 2021 and have avoided law enforcement since.

Investigators said that they located firearms and other evidence inside of the apartment following their arrests.

Horton was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and gun and drug-related charges. He also had a warrant out for his arrest from the U.S. Marshal Service for violating his supervised release.

Jerlen Horton United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Summers had both state and federal warrants for his arrest as well, for allegedly stolen property and firearm offenses. He is also accused of cutting of a court-ordered GPS monitoring device.

They will be extradited to Kentucky.

"The arrest of these fugitives demonstrates ATF's commitment to bringing offenders to justice," Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of the ATF's Louisville Field Division said in a statement. "If you use a firearm to break the law, ATF and our partners will ensure you are apprehended and brought to answer charges. I am grateful for the hard work of Louisville Metro Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, and the outstanding support from the Long Beach, California Police Department. We appreciate each agencies' commitment to keeping our communities safe."