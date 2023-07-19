Lotto fever breaks out across California

Lotto Fever is breaking out across California and most of the United States, with massive amounts of money available in the two multi-state games.

The jackpot for Tuesday evening's Mega Millions lottery drawing is $640 million. But that is small compared to Wednesday night's Powerball drawing -- when some lucky player could potentially win $1 billion. That's the seventh-largest jackpot in United States history.

The highest Powerball jackpot in California history was $2.04 billion on November 7, 2022. The highest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in California was $648 million, split by two ticket winners in 2013.