LA Zoo releases more than 650 endangered frogs into San Gabriel Mountains

The Los Angeles Zoo released more than 650 endangered frogs into the San Gabriel Mountains in August, adding to the nearly 7,000 zoo-bred frogs that have been released into the wild for wildlife conservation.

According to a news release from LA Zoo officials, the southern mountain yellow-legged frogs were released into streams in their native habitat on two separate days, Aug. 18 and Aug. 27. Nearly one-third of the 653 amphibians were bred in the zoo's brand-new bio-secure amphibian headstarting facility, according to the release.

"Seeing our new headstarting facility transition from a concept to a fully operational reality is a monumental milestone for the recovery of the southern mountain yellow-legged frog," said a statement from LA Zoo Curator of Ectotherms Byron Wusstig. "By raising these amphibians in a specialized, temperature-controlled environment, we are significantly increasing their chances of survival."

The headstarting facility was recently built into a renovated area of the zoo's Children's Discovery Center and is outfitted with specialized tanks and life support systems that provide optimal water quality for the frogs.

According to officials, this dedicated environment allows the zoo's animal care team to oversee the species from the moment they're bred to when they hatch, giving the tadpoles a "headstart" to morph and reach an adequate size before they're released into the wild at a life stage when they're less susceptible to predators and the natural challenges of surviving in the wild.

The Southern Mountain Yellow-Legged Frog Conservancy Program, which was formed by the LA Zoo and the United States Geological Survey, works in partnership with the Aquarium of the Pacific, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, the Santa Ana Zoo, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, the Birch Aquarium in San Diego, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Southern mountain yellow-legged frogs are classified as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They are typically found in streams in Southern California mountain ranges, including the San Gabriel, San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains.

Zoo officials say that species conservation will continue into the fall, when more than 110 tadpoles bred at the LA Zoo will transfer to the Santa Ana Zoo for ongoing care in September.