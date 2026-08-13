Los Angeles veterinarian discusses how pet owners can protect their dogs from heat-related illness during hot summers

As Southern California continues to deal with hot and humid summers, a Los Angeles veterinarian is offering tips and tricks on how dog parents can keep their pets safe and hydrated.

Veterinary Dr. Karen Halligan has been on a personal mission since her patient, Puck, collapsed while hiking last year and died. The emergency vet clinic that treated him said his temperature reached 107 degrees, causing his organs to shut down.

Puck, who was only 4 years old, was put down. Puck's owner didn't know that dogs overheat much more easily than humans. Halligan explained that dogs don't sweat, so they cool themselves down through panting.

"Signs of heat stroke are excessive panting, even when they've stopped; they're just breathing heavily and the tongue will be bright red and then they'll be kind of a little dizzy, acting, not wanting to walk and that will quickly turn into vomiting, diarrhea, and collapse," Halligan said.

Halligan said heat illness can escalate quickly in dogs, especially during humid heat. She recommends humans should only exercise with them during the coolest parts of the day, early morning or evening. She emphasizes that dogs won't regulate themselves.

"They're going to want to keep up, right like, 'Hey dad I want to keep up,' so you've got to pay attention to your pet," Halligan said.

Halligan said breeds with short snouts like Bulldogs, Bullmastiffs and Pekingese pups are at greater risk, so are overweight animals and dogs with dark fur. Puck sadly had all three risk factors. Still, she said, with the right precautions, heat stroke is preventable.

"Being dehydrated and not having enough water predisposes them to heat stroke," Halligan said.

When dogs are outside, make sure there's shade and plenty of water in a bowl that can't be knocked over.

She said using booties and wetting and freezing bandanas can help keep dogs cooler, but if you spot signs of overheating, dogs should be brought inside immediately and given water.

"You don't want to do cold because that would be too much of a shot but cool water; put a fan on them, you can get towels and put them on their belly," Halligan said.

If a dog is not recovering, they may need additional help from a veterinarian.

Halligan has written a book and launched a podcast with advice on keeping pets healthy. She said understanding your best friend's vulnerability to heat could save their life.