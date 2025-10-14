Los Angeles trash collection fees set to increase as city council approves plan

The Los Angeles City Council voted to increase customer trash collection fees for the first time in 17 years, offsetting the rising costs associated with the waste management business, city officials said.

The plan is set to go into effect 30 days after the mayor signs the proposed ordinance and will impact approximately 743,000 households and another 474,000 residences that receive bulky-item collection services.

Under the fee change, rates for single-family homes and duplex buildings will increase 54% from $36.32 to $55.95, and for apartments with three to four units, fees go up 130% from $24.33 to $55.95.

Customers' bi-monthly bill from the Department of Water and Power will jump to $111.90, for example, once the fees are in effect.

The rate adjustment will add another 18% increase over the next four fiscal years, reaching $65.93 a month by the 2029-30 fiscal year for single-family homes, duplex buildings, and small apartment buildings.

The trash collection program has operated at a loss that required a subsidy from the general fund, according to the Bureau of Sanitation. Inflation and expenditures such as staff salaries, vehicle and equipment maintenance, as well as overhead costs, have all contributed to the need for the rate adjustment, the department said.

The new rates would put the city on track with neighboring cities such as Burbank, Culver City, Long Beach, and Santa Monica -- but still be on the lower end.