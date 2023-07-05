Watch CBS News
Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy shoots suspect in Santa Clarita, Newhall area

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Just before midnight on July 4, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department reported a deputy-involved shooting took place in the Santa Clarita Newhall neighborhood.

Deputies responded to the 24200 Block of Arch Street, where a suspect fired a gun. The suspect ran from deputies, and as he was pursued, shots were fired.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. 

No further information is available.

KCAL-News Staff
First published on July 5, 2023 / 5:18 AM

