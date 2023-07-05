Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy shoots suspect in Santa Clarita, Newhall area
Just before midnight on July 4, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department reported a deputy-involved shooting took place in the Santa Clarita Newhall neighborhood.
Deputies responded to the 24200 Block of Arch Street, where a suspect fired a gun. The suspect ran from deputies, and as he was pursued, shots were fired.
The suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
No further information is available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.