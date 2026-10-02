Los Angeles school rivals go toe-to-toe with sock donations

Students at Village Christian School and Heritage Christian School are going toe-to-toe for a good cause, competing for sock donations. So far, they have brought in over 100,000 pairs, and they aren't done yet.

This week, the Crusaders hope to score the most touchdowns during a storied gridiron matchup and the most donated socks through a new school challenge against rival Heritage Christian.

Bragging rights are on the line, but for Valley Christian middle school student Isaiah Palmer, this is about more.

"People fall on hard times. I've seen that multiple times in my life where people -- it wasn't their fault -- it was just because of circumstances that they ended up in that way," Palmer said.

He was inspired when leaders of Hope the Mission, the nation's largest rescue mission, visited his school.

"If I was on the streets, I wouldn't want my feet to be bare," he said.

Just a few miles away, one of the nonprofit's villages of tiny homes serves the unhoused. They partner with the city of Los Angeles to offer safe shelter, meals, and supportive services.

With this winter bringing the possibility of extreme El Niño storms, they are collecting socks for men, women and children.

"We have people that are unhoused that don't have socks or are wearing the same socks for days," Julie Camacho, Hope the Mission volunteer engagement coordinator, said.

Initially, Isaiah and his mom generously committed to 100 socks, but days later, Isaiah chose to do more. He bought 1,970 pairs of socks with his birthday money.

"I bought as much as I could with my birthday money and then, we're here," he said.

School officials said that what began as a quiet act of generosity quickly echoed loudly through the school.

"I really hope that we can collectively bring enough socks to help as many people as we can," Palmer said.