Thousands gather in Los Angeles for 15-mile "Run Against ICE"

Thousands taking the streets for 15-mile "Run Against ICE" in Los Angeles

As protests continue throughout Los Angeles in light of the Trump administration's push to increase the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, a unique protest was planned on Saturday at noon.

The "Run Against ICE Resistance Relay" organizers said the event had thousands of runners signed up as of Saturday morning for a 15-mile trot through immigrant-heavy neighborhoods in L.A. The route was scheduled to begin in Koreatown and end at the Placita Olvera while visiting areas like the Fashion District, Echo Park, Chinatown and Boyle Heights on the way.

"The run route is designed to retrace the roads and stop by locations where our communities have rebuilt and risen," organizers said.

The event was planned as part of the "Summer of Resistance," a coalition of activist groups protesting ICE.

"We are here for [unauthorized immigrants]," said SEIU 721 Organizing Director Martin Manteca. "We stand with them and we will continue to fight for them."