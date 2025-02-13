Map shows how the Los Angeles rain is affecting commutes

While Thursday's rainstorm slowed morning drivers and led to several vehicle crashes, the brunt of the storm is expected to arrive during the evening commute.

Officials with the National Weather Service said the greatest impacts of the storm are to occur between 4 to 9 p.m., with "quick bursts" of activity.

Next Traffic Map

Rain rates are anticipated to reach 1 inch of rain per hour as the front moves through. KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno said that would be five to 10 times more intense than Thursday morning's rainfall.

The front is expected to arrive in the following timelines:

Ventura County: 2 to 4 p.m.

Metro Los Angeles: 4 to 6 p.m.

Orange County and Inland Empire: 6 to 8 p.m.

Around 8 p.m., about 98 % of the rain will be done once the cold front leaves. "But there is always a 'lag time' with flooding, so even though it may be sunny tomorrow morning, there likely will still be flooding concerns into the day tomorrow," Deanno said.

The California Highway Patrol reported around 7 a.m. that there were about 40 vehicle crashes in Los Angeles County, and most were solo spinout crashes.