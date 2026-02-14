Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police in pursuit of stolen vehicle near Glendale

Los Angeles police are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Glendale.

It's unclear where the chase began, but CBS LA was following along as the suspect drove along the 134 Freeway before getting onto surface streets in the Eagle Rock area. They continued until they turned onto Chevy Chase Drive and drove through Glendale into the San Rafael Hills. 

SkyCal was overhead as the suspect drove onto two separate roads with dead ends, but they were able to drive away before police stopped them. 

At around 10:15 p.m., the suspect got onto the CA-2 Freeway heading north. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

