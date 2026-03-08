Los Angeles police shoot, kill woman in Gardena after alleged robbery

At least one officer with the Los Angeles Police Department opened fire on a woman in Gardena late Saturday night, killing her, authorities said.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a 7-Eleven store on 15300 S Figueroa Street around 11:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officers encountered a woman who possessed "what appeared to be a weapon," leading to a shooting.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Sunday morning, it's not yet clear what led up to the shooting and what type of weapon the woman may have had in her possession. It's not yet confirmed if a weapon was found at the scene.

No additional details were immediately made available.