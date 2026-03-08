Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police shoot, kill woman in Gardena after alleged robbery

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

At least one officer with the Los Angeles Police Department opened fire on a woman in Gardena late Saturday night, killing her, authorities said.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a 7-Eleven store on 15300 S Figueroa Street around 11:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officers encountered a woman who possessed "what appeared to be a weapon," leading to a shooting.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Sunday morning, it's not yet clear what led up to the shooting and what type of weapon the woman may have had in her possession. It's not yet confirmed if a weapon was found at the scene.

No additional details were immediately made available.

