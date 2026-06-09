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Los Angeles police appear to shoot man after pursuit

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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An apparently armed man appeared to be shot by police after leading officers on a pursuit in Los Angeles.

According to the LAPD, the pursuit began at about 1:47 p.m. in South LA. Aerial images at 2:04 p.m. showed the driver of a possibly stolen blue pick-up truck driving recklessly in Boyle Heights. The driver, whose identity was unknown, often drove on the wrong side of the road and at high speeds.

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CBS LA

At about 2:05 p.m., the driver crashed and attempted to flee on foot. He then produced what appeared to be a handgun and was promptly shot by officers, images appeared to show.

As of 2:15 a.m., the man appeared to be responsive and was taken away in an ambulance.

It's unclear if he fired any shots or if any officers were injured.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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