Los Angeles police appear to shoot man after pursuit

An apparently armed man appeared to be shot by police after leading officers on a pursuit in Los Angeles.

According to the LAPD, the pursuit began at about 1:47 p.m. in South LA. Aerial images at 2:04 p.m. showed the driver of a possibly stolen blue pick-up truck driving recklessly in Boyle Heights. The driver, whose identity was unknown, often drove on the wrong side of the road and at high speeds.

CBS LA

At about 2:05 p.m., the driver crashed and attempted to flee on foot. He then produced what appeared to be a handgun and was promptly shot by officers, images appeared to show.

As of 2:15 a.m., the man appeared to be responsive and was taken away in an ambulance.

It's unclear if he fired any shots or if any officers were injured.

No additional details were immediately made available.