Los Angeles police pursuit ends with violent crash

A driver led police on a pursuit through Los Angeles early Sunday morning, leading to a violent crash, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the pursuit began at about 12:59 a.m. on reports of an alleged DUI driver. The pursuit continued for about 40 minutes until the driver crashed into another vehicle in the area of Los Feliz Boulevard and Brunswick Avenue in Atwater Village.

Police said two people were inside the suspect vehicle. One was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries. Another person was taken into custody.

No additional details were immediately made available.