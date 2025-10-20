Police close 110 Freeway after deadly pursuit near Highland Park

Police closed the 110 Freeway on Monday after a passing car crashed into the fleeing suspect.

The Los Angeles Police Department started the pursuit near downtown LA. The driver continued to speed away from officers through Chinatown before entering the northbound 110 Freeway towards Pasadena.

The suspect stopped next to the median near Mount Washington and jumped out van. The driver died after trying to climb over the center divide. He slipped and fell in front of a passing car.