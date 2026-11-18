The Los Angeles Police Department took three suspects into custody who are believed to have been involved in two burglaries in an affluent Hollywood Hills neighborhood before fleeing and crashing a vehicle.

According to the LAPD, the first burglary was reported in the 3900 block of Alomar Drive at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday. Two suspects allegedly used an object to gain entry into the home and were confronted by residents inside.

The suspects then fled the scene before any property was taken.

Less than two hours later, at 11:17 p.m., a second burglary call was reported, this time on the 7300 block of Mulholland Drive. The LAPD said the suspects fled before officers arrived, but they were located driving away in their vehicle at about that time. Minutes later, at 11:19 p.m., the suspects crashed into a retaining wall in the 13500 block of Daphne Avenue in Gardena.

Police said three suspects were taken into custody. The suspects are believed to be linked to both burglaries.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional details were immediately made available.