LAPD officers pursue an apparent gang member allegedly armed with a rifle

By
Matthew Rodriguez
The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of an apparent gang member, possibly armed with a rifle, on Thursday.

Gang units from the LAPD began chasing the man near Arleta in the San Fernando Valley. The suspect remained in the same general area while merging on and off several nearby freeways. 

He slowly circled around the Sylmar area before stopping at a curb near the intersection of Sayre Street and Borden Avenue. The driver surrendered but did not appear to be carrying a rifle while officers placed him in custody. 

Officers searched his vehicle as he was pulled to the nearby sidewalk.

