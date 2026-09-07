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Los Angeles police officer shoots man allegedly armed with pipe

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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At least one officer with the Los Angeles Police Department shot a man who was allegedly armed with a pipe on Monday morning, authorities said. 

The incident occurred at 9:54 a.m. in the 600 block of Gillette Street in Boyle Heights after reports came in for a man armed with a pipe.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting, but at least one officer shot the man. An ambulance was requested, but it's unclear if he was transported to a local hospital.

His condition was unclear as of 11:45 a.m.

No additional details were immediately made available. No other injuries have been reported.

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