Los Angeles police officer shoots man allegedly armed with pipe

At least one officer with the Los Angeles Police Department shot a man who was allegedly armed with a pipe on Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 9:54 a.m. in the 600 block of Gillette Street in Boyle Heights after reports came in for a man armed with a pipe.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting, but at least one officer shot the man. An ambulance was requested, but it's unclear if he was transported to a local hospital.

His condition was unclear as of 11:45 a.m.

No additional details were immediately made available. No other injuries have been reported.