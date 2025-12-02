Los Angeles police involved in shooting after assault with deadly weapon call

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were involved in a shooting that left a man seriously injured on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The LAPD confirmed that a shooting took place around 10:55 a.m. in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Alvarado Street. A public information officer said a plain-clothes detective witnessed an assault with a deadly weapon in progress, which resulted in a shooting by the detective.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken into custody. The 42-year-old man remains in stable condition, police said.

The victim was also transported to a local hospital in critical condition from a stab wound.

Aerial images showed blood on the street near a bus parked on the right-hand side of Olympic. It's not clear if the stabbing took place on the bus.

No additional details were immediately made available.