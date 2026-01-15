Narcotics suspect drives into oncoming traffic during Los Angeles police pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a narcotics suspect near Boyle Heights.

The driver led police through city streets, then entered the I-10 Freeway for a few minutes before returning to city streets. The suspect drove onto the 10 Freeway off-ramp toward oncoming traffic, prompting LAPD officers to back off the chase.

A passenger and driver jumped out of the vehicle under an overpass. Officers arrested the passenger after a police helicopter located the person.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched through an adjacent neighborhood for the driver.