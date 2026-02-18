Los Angeles police in pursuit of shooting suspect near South LA
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a shooting suspect near South LA.
It started near Imperial Highway and Vermont Avenue.
The driver led officers into the nearby cities of Hawthorne and Inglewood during the chase. The suspect veered onto the wrong side of the road several times and cut through parking lots while evading police.
The suspect nearly collided with other drivers several times while running through red lights.