Los Angeles police in pursuit of possible burglary suspects

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of at least three burglary suspects in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the LAPD, the pursuit began at 2:15 p.m. when a suspect was seen attempting to enter a residence on the 11700 block of Woodley Avenue in Granada Hills.

The suspect fled the scene in a white SUV and entered the southbound 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour at times and driving erratically. At 2:30 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway in Silver Lake.

Around 2:32 p.m. in Westlake, the driver was involved in a collision with another vehicle. The driver of the white SUV then stopped the vehicle, and three men, including the driver, exited. One appeared to be taken into custody after falling, while the other two attempted to flee on foot.

CBS LA

All three men appeared to be detained by 2:42 p.m.

One of the men who attempted to flee the scene dropped what appeared to be a bag on a sidewalk.

The occupants of the vehicle hit by the suspects appeared to be uninjured.

No additional details were immediately made available.