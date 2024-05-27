Carjacking suspect leads officers on cross-county pursuit

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a carjacking suspect near Carson.

The pursuit started after someone called the Los Angeles Police Department to report a carjacking.

Officers said the alleged carjacking happened along Cadillac Avenue in Mid-City. A witness relayed information to police as the victim fought the assailant in an alley. However, the suspect was able to overpower him and steal his car.

LAPD officers quickly arrived and tried to stop the stolen car; however, the driver failed to pull it over.

The chase led officers onto the southbound 110 Freeway before getting onto the 405 Freeway. At this point, the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.

With little traffic, the driver flew down the 405 Freeway and reached Orange County before CHP officers used spike strips to pop the suspects' tires.

The suspects pulled over onto the side of an offramp on Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach.