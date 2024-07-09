Pursuit ends after woman walks past officers and convinces suspects to exit car

Pursuit comes to bizarre end as woman beckons driver, passenger out of allegedly stolen car

Pursuit comes to bizarre end as woman beckons driver, passenger out of allegedly stolen car

Pursuit comes to bizarre end as woman beckons driver, passenger out of allegedly stolen car

The Los Angeles Police Department started a high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

It started near Northridge at about 9:30 p.m. The driver reached about 90 mph on surface streets in the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect sped through city streets, KCAL News

During the pursuit, the suspect turned off the vehicle's headlights while speeding through city streets in Lake Balboa.

Officers used spike strips twice during the pursuit. The second successfully caused the suspect to pull over near Welby Way and Yarmouth Avenue in Reseda. The suspects did not immediately exit the vehicle.

After a brief standoff, a woman walked past the police and approached the stolen vehicle before talking to the driver. Shortly after, two occupants exited the car with their hands up.