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Reckless driving suspect surrenders after pursuit through Los Angeles County

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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A reckless driving suspect who was allegedly wearing a wig surrendered to officers after a police pursuit through Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles Police Department started the chase, but the pursuing officers crashed, prompting other ground units to back off. 

A police helicopter continued to track the suspect, who dropped off a passenger a while later. 

The suspect continued driving around LA County until an officer from the South Pasadena Police Department resumed the pursuit. Officers briefly chased the suspect through Highland Park, but backed off. 

Shortly after, the suspect ditched the car and started walking around Lincoln Heights neighborhoods.

Officers quickly located the man and detained him. 

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