Reckless driving suspect surrenders after pursuit through Los Angeles County

A reckless driving suspect who was allegedly wearing a wig surrendered to officers after a police pursuit through Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles Police Department started the chase, but the pursuing officers crashed, prompting other ground units to back off.

A police helicopter continued to track the suspect, who dropped off a passenger a while later.

The suspect continued driving around LA County until an officer from the South Pasadena Police Department resumed the pursuit. Officers briefly chased the suspect through Highland Park, but backed off.

Shortly after, the suspect ditched the car and started walking around Lincoln Heights neighborhoods.

Officers quickly located the man and detained him.