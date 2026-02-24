Carjacking suspect crashing into tree during LAPD pursuit in Compton

A carjacking suspect crashed into a tree while leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

After initially pulling over, the woman sped away from officers in South LA. She cut through rush-hour traffic, at times veering onto the wrong side of the road. She nearly struck several vehicles and pedestrians, including a school bus and a bicyclist, while driving through red lights at busy intersections.

She drove around much of South LA and Compton before taking a right turn too fast. She crashed directly into a tree near the Haskins Lane and Alondra Boulevard intersection.

She tried to run away from officers but was quickly tackled to the ground and arrested.