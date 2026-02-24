Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspect crashing into tree during LAPD pursuit in Compton

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
A carjacking suspect crashed into a tree while leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. 

After initially pulling over, the woman sped away from officers in South LA. She cut through rush-hour traffic, at times veering onto the wrong side of the road. She nearly struck several vehicles and pedestrians, including a school bus and a bicyclist, while driving through red lights at busy intersections.

She drove around much of South LA and Compton before taking a right turn too fast. She crashed directly into a tree near the Haskins Lane and Alondra Boulevard intersection. 

She tried to run away from officers but was quickly tackled to the ground and arrested.

