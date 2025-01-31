Carjacking suspect leads LAPD on pursuit into Tarzana

A carjacking suspect led police on a pursuit through Los Angeles Friday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department started the pursuit before it entered the northbound side of the 405 Freeway after the Beverly Hills Police Department stopped chasing the suspect. It continued through the San Fernando Valley after the suspect entered the 101 Freeway.

The driver exited the freeway and continued the pursuit through a Tarzana neighborhood before ditching the car. Three suspects left the vehicle.

One suspect disappeared from view after walking onto a large property near Cassandra Street and Amigo Avenue.