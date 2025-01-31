Watch CBS News
Local News

Carjacking suspect leads LAPD on pursuit into Tarzana

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A carjacking suspect led police on a pursuit through Los Angeles Friday night. 

The Los Angeles Police Department started the pursuit before it entered the northbound side of the 405 Freeway after the Beverly Hills Police Department stopped chasing the suspect. It continued through the San Fernando Valley after the suspect entered the 101 Freeway. 

The driver exited the freeway and continued the pursuit through a Tarzana neighborhood before ditching the car. Three suspects left the vehicle. 

One suspect disappeared from view after walking onto a large property near Cassandra Street and Amigo Avenue. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.