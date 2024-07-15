Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspect crashes stolen coffee truck in North Hollywood

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department is pursuing a stolen vehicle towing a food vendor trailer. 

The owner of the mobile coffee store said the truck was in his dad's driveway when it was stolen. One of the employees was inside when the suspect stole it, according to the owner. 

The suspect crashed after flipping the stolen coffee cart.  KCAL News

The suspect sped through city streets before reaching Tujunga Avenue and Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood. The driver took a right turn too quickly, causing the trailer to roll over and forcing the truck to spin out. The suspect jumped out of the car and ran away from police right when the truck stopped. 



Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

