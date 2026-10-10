LAPD detectives seek help finding 2 hit-and-run drivers who killed e-scooter rider

Los Angeles police are seeking public help in locating two hit-and-run drivers who allegedly struck and killed a man riding an electric scooter in the Green Meadows neighborhood on Friday night.

In a news release, LAPD detectives said the crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. when a man in his 30s riding an e-scooter crossed Broadway in the crosswalk. Police said the man was struck by a car driving north on Broadway, which caused him to become lodged under the car and "dragged approximately 700 feet before becoming dislodged from the vehicle's undercarriage."

The victim, who still hasn't been publicly identified, was then hit by a second car and dragged another 200 feet until he again became dislodged near 83rd Street, police said.

"Both vehicles fled the scene without stopping to identify themselves or render aid as required by law," the release said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said a standing reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the drivers.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact South Traffic Division Officer Cha and Detective Elizarraraz at 323-421-2577.