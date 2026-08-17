Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Boyle Heights

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights early Monday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, reports of a collision in the area of Washington Boulevard and Soto Street came in just before 5 a.m.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown as of Monday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear; however, the driver who hit the pedestrian fled the scene before officers arrived.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue