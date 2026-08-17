Los Angeles police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Boyle Heights

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights early Monday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, reports of a collision in the area of Washington Boulevard and Soto Street came in just before 5 a.m.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown as of Monday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear; however, the driver who hit the pedestrian fled the scene before officers arrived.

No additional details were immediately made available.