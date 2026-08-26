Los Angeles police chasing driver wanted for assault on a police officer

Los Angeles police are in pursuit of a driver wanted for allegedly assaulting an officer.

The chase began with North Hollywood Division officers near Colfax and Ventura in Studio City. He briefly drove on the 101 Freeway before exiting in Hollywood for several minutes and returning onto the opposite side of the 101. Eventually, he wound up on the 5 Freeway, where he was seen driving at speeds averaging 15 miles per hour.

Police said that the suspect, a known gang member with multiple felonies, allegedly assaulted an officer with a deadly weapon. They did not say exactly when or where the incident happened.

Police said he is known to be armed and dangerous. During the chase, officers said they were talking to the suspect's wife on the phone.

At around 9:30 p.m., the suspect exited I-5 in the Lincoln Heights area as nearly a dozen LAPD patrol cars followed close behind. He continued along Valley Boulevard through El Sereno, University Hills and into the San Gabriel Valley.

There appeared to be considerable damage to the front of the car, but it's unclear if it happened during the chase. It also appeared that the front right tire was completely deflated.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.