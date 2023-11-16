Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles police chase a stolen vehicle suspect

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles police were chasing a stolen vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley.

The Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit but gave it up as it got farther away from the city. 

The California Highway Patrol re-engaged the suspect while he was on the I-10 westbound near El Monte.

The department gave up the chase after the suspects exited the I-10 Freeway and onto the congested surface streets in downtown Los Angeles. 

Without any CHP officers chasing after them, the suspects parked their car at the corner of Central Avenue and Olympic Boulevard and jumped out with a dog. 

Shortly after, officers tracked at least one of the pursuit suspects down and detained him. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 6:20 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.