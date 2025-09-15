Homicide suspect arrested after Los Angeles firefighters find woman with stab wounds inside burning apartment

Los Angeles police on Monday announced that a homicide suspect was arrested in connection with a woman's death last week in Century City.

Officers were called to the 10300 block of Bellwood Avenue at around 6:15 on Friday, when Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on the scene of a fire inside an apartment building, according to a news release from LAPD.

Firefighters told police that a female victim was found suffering from burns sustained in the fire, as well as other injuries "consistent with stab wounds," the release said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. She has not yet been identified.

LAPD detectives assumed the investigation and identified the suspect as 33-year-old Willian Santos. He was taken into custody in Lebec at around 8 p.m. that same night. His arrest was the result of a combined effort from the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force and the California Highway Patrol, police noted.

They did not comment on the relationship between Santos and the victim, nor did they provide a motive.

Santos was booked for murder and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail on Monday night.

Detectives are expected to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LAPD's West Bureau Homicide Unit at (213) 382-9470.