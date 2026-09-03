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Los Angeles podcaster charged with threatening to kill President Trump

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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A Los Angeles podcaster and former TV host has been arrested on federal charges of allegedly threatening to kill President Trump, as well as cyberstalking and harassing the president's personal attorney and family members.

Benjamin Azariah Southworth, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of threats against the president, one count of cyberstalking, and one count of harassing telephone calls in interstate communications.

According to the grand jury indictment, the 40-year-old used social media, as well as a website, to publicly express his hatred toward Mr. Trump and his supporters.

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Benjamin Azariah Southworth CBS LA

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that on April 7, Southworth posted a video on his Instagram account threatening President Trump, including, "I have been vocal in calling for the execution of Donald Trump" and "This government is illegitimate and out of control. It's time for course correction. Kill Donald Trump."

Southworth is also accused of listing the home address of an attorney who had been Mr.Trump's personal lawyer, including a photo of the attorney, and their residence, along with the phrase "No peace for traitors."

The online personality is also alleged to have harassed the attorney's son and wife through phone calls, voicemails and online messages.

"There is zero tolerance for political violence, especially for threats directed at the President," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said. "Threatening an elected official with violence is a serious offense, and you will be arrested and charged as Mr. Southworth found out this morning."

Southworth promotes his merchandise designs on a website. The site states he is a "GLAAD-award-nominated artivist based in Los Angeles ... He uses his platform to challenge Christian nationalism, anti‑LGBTQIA+ bigotry, and Zionism."

If convicted, Southworth could face up to five years behind bars for threatening the president, a possible maximum of five years for cyberstalking and up to two years for telephonic harassment, prosecutors said. 

Southworth is expected to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon in the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. 

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