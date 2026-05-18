Los Angeles-area woman paid people experiencing homelessness to register to vote, federal prosecutors say

A Los Angeles-area signature gatherer has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge after she paid people experiencing homelessness to register to vote under fake addresses, according to prosecutors.

The development was announced during a news conference in LA on Monday, where Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and First Assistant U.S Attorney Bill Essayli said the Department of Justice is committed to keeping the nation's elections free from "illegal meddling."

"False registrations undermine Americans' faith in elections – even more so when payoffs are involved," Dhillon said. "This Justice Department is committed to ensuring that all U.S. elections are fair and free from illegal meddling – so that all Americans can accept the results with confidence."

Marina del Rey resident Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong, 64, was charged with a felony count of paying another person to register to vote. She'd worked as a petition circulator for about 20 years, where she'd collect voter signatures on petitions that would then qualify initiatives for California ballot measures.

As part of her job, which would pay her per signature obtained, she drove around LA in an effort to find registered voters who could sign those petitions. She would not be paid for signatures provided by individuals who weren't registered to vote, prosecutors said.

Dhillon said Armstrong would occasionally go to LA's Skid Row neighborhood, regarded as the epicenter of the city's homelessness crisis, to collect signatures, knowing that its population would be willing to sign for money.

"She did this in exchange for cash and other items of value," including cigarettes and prepaid cellphone gift cards, Dhillon said.

The cash payments were often small, in amounts of $2 or $3.

Beginning around 2025, Armstrong allegedly started to offer payments to individuals in exchange for their registering to vote. Since many of the area's residents didn't have permanent housing addresses, prosecutors said, she'd oftentimes provide her former LA address to fill out on their registration form.

Essayli on Monday confirmed that Armstrong became known to the DOJ after an undercover video was posted online by James O'Keefe, the founder of conservative nonprofit Project Veritas.

Essayli declined to state Armstrong's party affiliation, calling it "irrelevant" to the case.

Dhillon said more similar cases will be presented in the near future.

"Untold numbers of fraudulent voter registrations can be created [in California]," she said.

No specific election was pointed to in Armstrong's case. The Trump Administration has pledged to secure elections since the president's 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The administration has lost dozens of legal cases claiming that the election was rigged. There remains no evidence of widespread voter fraud in a way that would alter the outcomes of elections.

Armstrong's charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, although it's unclear how much prison time, if any, she could face after taking the plea deal. She's expected to plead guilty in court in the coming weeks.