Los Angeles motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver, LAPD says

A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, according to police.

In a news release shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, officers said that the crash happened at around 3:35 a.m., when a 49-year-old man riding a motorcycle south on Broadway, just south of 91st Street, was hit by a white sedan while he was making a U-turn.

Police said that the crash caused fatal injuries to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The suspect fled from the area in an unknown direction, police said.

"Motorists are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves," the release said.

Police noted that a standing reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver through the Los Angeles Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD Officer Lozada and Detective Nily at 323-421-2577.