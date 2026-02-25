Los Angeles Metro station evacuated over suspicious item on train

A Metro station in East Los Angeles was evacuated after someone found a suspicious item on a train Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the station was evacuated and closed at around 7:32 p.m. at the Atlantic Station.

The department sent a bomb squad from its Arson and Explosives Unit to the station. Several law enforcement vehicles closed off the nearby intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Pomona Boulevard during the investigation.

Deputies urged residents to avoid the intersection until further notice and urged commuters to use alternate routes. They advised riders that this closure could cause delays in the system.

Metro said the E Line will not continue to Atlantic.

"There is no service to Atlantic Station due to police activity," Metro wrote in a post to X. "At East LA Civic Center Station trains are turning back to Downtown Santa Monica. Please listen for announcements."