Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles Metro bus crash leaves several people injured in Studio City

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

8 people injured in Metro bus crash in Studio City
8 people injured in Metro bus crash in Studio City 02:11

Authorities said eight people were injured after a crash involving a Metro bus in Studio City Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Six of the passengers on the bus were taken to a local hospital with nonlife threatening injuries and the bus driver was treated at the scene, Metro officials said in a statement.  

metro-bus-crash.png
Metro bus crash leaves several injured in Studio City.

"Metro extends well wishes for a speedy recovery to all involved," said Metro officials.  

The Los Angeles Police Department is conducting this investigation. Anyone with additional information on this accident is asked to call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS or 800-222-8477.  

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.