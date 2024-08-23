Los Angeles Metro bus crash leaves several people injured in Studio City

Authorities said eight people were injured after a crash involving a Metro bus in Studio City Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Six of the passengers on the bus were taken to a local hospital with nonlife threatening injuries and the bus driver was treated at the scene, Metro officials said in a statement.

"Metro extends well wishes for a speedy recovery to all involved," said Metro officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department is conducting this investigation. Anyone with additional information on this accident is asked to call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS or 800-222-8477.