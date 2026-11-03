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Los Angeles voters weigh Measure FD, a .5% city sales tax increase to fund the fire department

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton,
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Los Angeles voters will decide on Measure FD, a proposal made in the wake of the 2025 Palisades Fire, which would increase the city's sales tax by 0.5% to provide additional revenue for the fire department. 

If approved, the measure would raise the LA sales tax from 10.25% to 10.75%, bringing in about $345 million annually, according to the LA City Clerk's Office. 

"We could use more fire inspectors, firefighters, and paramedics. I mean, the entire city is understaffed, and we definitely need a larger budget," LAFD Fire Inspector Brandon Woods told CBS LA. 

Currently, the Los Angeles Fire Department is largely funded by the city's general fund, which also funds most city departments. Under Measure FD, 100% of money raised by the tax would be allocated to LAFD services.

The measure was proposed after last year's Palisades Fire, which destroyed thousands of homes and killed a dozen people. Proponents say additional funding would help them respond to emergencies faster, acquire and utilize department firefighting equipment better and work towards wildfire prevention. 

Months after the Palisades Fire broke out, the LAFD's After Action Report detailed difficulties the department faced due to limited staffing and dozens of aging or "in need of repair" front-line apparatus, like fire engines. A CBS LA investigation found the so-called "boneyard" of LAFD vehicles just days after the fire ignited, as well as a 2024-25 budget request from then-Chief Kristin Crowley that said the department's fleet was in a "constant state of disrepair." 

United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112, the union representing city firefighters, supports the measure. It argues that revenue generated by passage of the measure would help fund additional LAFD staffing, modernize fire stations and equipment, and expand brush clearance and wildfire prevention programs. 

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents LAPD sworn officers, opposes the sales tax hike. The LAPPL says Angelenos are already facing high tax rates and argues that the average resident should not have to shoulder the additional tax burden.

Others opposing the measure, including the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, say city leaders need to find the money to fund LAFD in the current budget. 

"The city has a $15 billion budget, and this is a tax that's intended to raise $345 million, and they can't find $345 million from cuts and efficiencies and changes in priorities?" said Susan Shelley, who is vice president of communications for the organization. 

If approved by voters, Measure FD would take effect next year.

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