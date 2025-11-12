Watch CBS News
Los Angeles man charged with sexually assaulting child at Hollywood restaurant

Matthew Rodriguez
Prosecutors charged a 38-year-old man from Los Angeles who is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a Hollywood restaurant.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said David Josue Lopes allegedly attacked the child in a closed area of the restaurant on Nov. 5. Lopes pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

He will be held on no bail. 

"The allegations in this case are horrifying," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "An innocent child and her family have suffered an unthinkable trauma that will leave lasting scars."

sexual-susp-david-josue-lopes-original.jpg
David Josue Lopes is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a Hollywood restaurant. LAPD

Detectives released Lopes' mugshot and asked for help in identifying more victims. Investigators asked anyone with information about Lopes to call detectives at (424) 259-7096. Outside of business hours, call 1(877) 527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.

