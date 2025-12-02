Los Angeles luxury mansion rentals already booking for LA28 Olympics

The LA28 Olympics are two years away, and a Los Angeles-based luxury vacation rental company's 2028 calendar is already filling up, with one global sports brand booking three mansions for their brand ambassadors for the entire year.

Hank Stark, the CEO of LuxJB, Los Angeles Luxury Villas & Mansion Rentals, said he has found only 164 short-term rentals with four or more bedrooms in the city of Los Angeles, and just 20 homes with seven bedrooms or more.

Out of the company's 16 homes, four are spoken for in 2028. But it's not just the Olympics that have the rental mansions red-hot; it's celebrities, rock and sports stars, and royalty that are looking for the spaciousness, luxury, and privacy.

Villa Mandarin LuxJB

"Welcome to Villa Mandarin … This is one of our Beverly Hills mansions, everybody's favorite because it is so private, and so comfy and spacious," Stark said. Villa Mandarin has three floors, seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, three kitchens, and the company provides resort-style services for guests.

Villa Mandarin LuxJB

He said red-carpet season brings East Coast, high-profile guests, and from November to April, the homes also serve as headquarters for business travelers, studios and influencers who take over the dining room and turn it into a boardroom.

"…They travel with their kids, nannies, with their staff. You need to have bedrooms and several living areas," Stark said.

These luxury homes are not to be confused with Airbnb's. Stark said they are boutique hotels, disguised as houses.

The concept was born during the pandemic. "We were locked down, everyone was with the kids, like you know, having this private backyard, and the pools and the spas and the movie rooms," he said, giving families and groups the ability to not even see each other for several days, even though everyone's in the same house.

And what does it cost to live like a global icon? Stark says between $200,000 to $400,000 per month -- the going rate for nine bedrooms, a private pool, a backyard shielded by tall hedges, a housekeeper, a chef, and a driver team on-call 24/7.