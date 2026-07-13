Man in 70s severely injured by Los Angeles hit-and-run driver, police say

Los Angeles police are seeking help from the public as they search for a hit-and-run driver who severely injured a man in his 70s in early June.

In a news release, Los Angeles Police Department officers said that the crash happened back on June 3 at around 11:55 p.m., when a red SUV was driving east on 9th Street and turning left onto northbound Hope Street.

"As the vehicle made the turn, it struck a pedestrian who was crossing Hope Street in the marked crosswalk," the release said.

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics with severe injuries, police said.

"Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves," the release said.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered to anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver through the Los Angeles City Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Police asked anyone with further details to contact Central Traffic Division Officer Herrera at 213-833-3713.