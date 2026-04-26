Galaxy legend Cobi Jones honored with statue outside Dignity Health Sports Park

Los Angeles Galaxy legend Cobi Jones' career was honored with a statue outside of Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

During an unveiling ceremony ahead of the Galaxy's matchup with Real Salt Lake, Jones joined fans and former teammates as the 9-foot-tall bronze statue was debuted by artists Oscar Leon and Omri Amrany. It's now the third statue paying homage to the team's greatest era, joining Landon Donovan and David Beckham.

Cobi Jones, former player of Los Angeles Galaxy, reacts during the Statue Unveil Ceremony prior to the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park on April 26, 2026 in Carson, California. Kevork Djansezian/MLS via Getty Images

The midfielder, who made 334 appearances for Los Angeles between 1996 and 2007, scored 70 goals and helped lead the team to two MLS Cups in 2002 and 2005.

"We showed the world that Los Angeles — and the LA Galaxy — this is a soccer hotbed. This is the place where soccer can grow and thrive within the United States, and in my humble opinion, the LA Galaxy is the pinnacle of MLS," Jones said at the unveiling.

Jones, who was born in Detroit but grew up in Los Angeles, graduated from Westlake High School, then attended UCLA and played for the men's soccer team. He also played in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups for Team USA. He was named the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year in 1998 and was a five-time MLS All-Star. In 2002, he helped the U.S. to a CONCACAF Gold Cup title.

After retiring in 2007, Jones coached for the Galaxy for two seasons. In 2011, he was selected for the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber was also in attendance at the gathering.

"I always believed that you can't celebrate your future ... without properly honoring our past, and what better player and what better man to honor today other than Cobi Jones?" he said.

Jones is now a part-owner of Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

As part of the celebration, the Galaxy also unveiled a limited-edition line of merchandise that was created in collaboration with Jones. It can be found at the Galaxy Team Store at Dignity Health Park.